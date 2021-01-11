Green auditing at government offices in Kerala to start today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The green auditing in government offices in Thiruvananthapuram district will be kicked off from Monday, which will lead to the provision of green certification.

Mayor Arya Rajendran will inaugurate the green auditing at the panchayat directorate office functioning at the public office premises here. The green auditing at local body institutions will be inaugurated by district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar at Athiyannoor block panchayat on Tuesday.

Green auditing is being jointly initiated by Haritha Keralam Mission and Suchitwa Mission. Officials belonging to various departments ranging from health, local self-government, pollution control board and rural development will initiate the auditing process. The grading on green auditing will be awarded as per the marks obtained by various departments where they will end up receiving the green certification.

Less garbage consumption, avoiding banned plastics and disposable materials, segregation of organic and non-organic items thereby leading to recycling, toilet facilities having adequate infrastructure, setting up of organic vegetable farming, avoiding e-waste, removal of abandoned furniture and appointment of nodal officer for maintaining a green protocol are the features being considered for green auditing in government offices.Deadline for submission of green auditing concludes on January 20.