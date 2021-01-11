Isolated heavy rain expected in Kerala over next few days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Isolated heavy rain over the next few days, ranging from 64.5mm to 115.5mm within a span of 24 hours, has been forecast in some parts of the state.

The State Disaster Management Authority has declared a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki will be under yellow alert. However, no specific warning for fishermen has been issued.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the sea will be rough near the shore and low-lying areas may experience a gushing of sea water. The areas listed are Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. The gushing of sea water into these areas will be intermittent till 11.30pm on Monday.