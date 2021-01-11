STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jose and Joseph factions trying to get maximum seats from fronts

Jose may get 12 seats, including Pala. Poll debacle likely to hit Joseph’s bargaining power

Published: 11th January 2021 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the coming assembly elections are yet another litmus test for both Kerala Congress (M) factions to prove their prominence on the state’s political map, the outfits are leaving no stone unturned in garnering maximum seats from their respective fronts. 

The resignation of Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani from the Rajya Sabha has sent a clear indication that the party has commenced seat-sharing arrangements. Interestingly, the discussions are revolving around the 15 seats the united KC(M) contested in the 2016 elections.

Insiders say Jose resigned from the RS after a green signal from LDF top brass. The Left front has reached an agreement to allocate 12 seats to Jose faction including Pala. Besides Idukki and Kanjirappally — the sitting seats of the faction — Kaduthuruthy and Poonjar would be allocated to it. In Ernakulam, the party is eyeing either Piravom or Perumbavoor. In Kozhikode, KC(M) had been contesting in the Perambra seat, now being represented by Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan of CPM, as part of UDF since 1991. Hence, LDF would allocate Kuttiady or Thiruvambady instead of it. In Kannur district, instead of Taliparamba, the party may get Irikkur, said sources. 

“Though LDF has reached a general agreement to allocate 12 seats, the party is staking claim on  15 and may settle for 12 to 13 seats so as to maintain the unity of the front,” said a senior leader.Responding to queries on contesting in Pala, Jose told reporters that LDF has not commenced talks on the assembly seat. “The party will take a final call on the candidates after the Left front announces its decision,” he said.

However, prospects are not that good for P J Joseph faction which suffered a setback on its home turf in the local body elections. The poor show has hit the bargaining capacity of Joseph and company. The UDF may allot Thodupuzha, Kaduthuruthy, Kuttanad and Kothamangalam, which it contested last time, to Joseph faction. The Changanassery, Irinjalakuda and Tiruvalla seats, which Mani group leaders C F Thomas, Thomas Unniyadan and Joseph M Puthussery contested last time, respectively, who switched loyalty to Joseph, are also likely to be allotted to the faction. However, Joseph is demanding Kanjirappally, Idukki and a few seats in Malabar region.

Dismissing the reports that Joseph faction would settle for seven to eight seats, senior leader and UDF secretary Johnny Nellore said the front has not commenced seat-sharing talks yet and such reports are mere speculation. “We demanded 15 seats and may settle for one or two seats less,” he said. Former legislator Nelloor’s name is also doing rounds for Kothamangalam and Idukki seats.

