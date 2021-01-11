STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Assembly session cut short citing COVID-19 scare; to conclude on January 22

In the Business Advisory Committee meeting, the government pitched in the proposal of curtailing the session, which was endorsed by the Opposition, the sources said.

Kerala assembly house

Kerala assembly house. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Budget session of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly will be of a short spell as the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), that met on Monday, decided to wrap it up by January 22 citing Covid-19 scare.

The resolution moved by the UDF seeking to remove Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan from his office will be taken up for voting and discussion on January 21. IUML's M Ummer had given the notice under article 179 of the Constitution to remove the speaker when the budget session had commenced.

The UDF's allegation was that the speaker invited disrespect to the House and the chair by associating with the accused in gold smuggling case. 

​The UDF had alleged that the Speaker's name was being connected to the reverse hawala case, where US dollars of large quantity were smuggled out of the county through diplomatic and other channels. 

They had also accused the Speaker of squandering money in the name of renovation of the Assembly.

Sreeramakrishnan will be the third Speaker in Kerala Assembly against whom the resolution seeking dismissal from office is moved. The previous instances were in 1982 and 2004 when A C Jose and Vakkom  Purushothaman, respectively, had to face the predicament.

However, on both the occasions the resolution failed to achieve its objective.

The resolution will be moved post lunch on January 21. When the discussion will be held, the Assembly will be chaired by the Deputy Speaker, while the Speaker will have to sit among the members. 

After two hours discussion, the Speaker will get a chance to defend the allegation levelled against him and after that the voting will take place. 

The occasion is expected to witness high-voltage political manoeuvres as both the fronts would want to score brownie points before heading to the Assembly elections.

