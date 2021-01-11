Kerala BJP leaders' meet deferred indefinitely as chief K Surendran undergoes COVID treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A crucial meeting of the BJP state executive, scheduled to be held on Monday, has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of state president K Surendran being under treatment for Covid.

The meeting was aimed at assessing the party’s preparedness and kickstarting the candidate selection process.

“The process of shortlisting at least three names from each constituency has begun. The mandalam core committees are in the process of shortlisting the names to be submitted to the respective district committees. This will be vetted and submitted to the state leadership,” said a senior BJP leader.

Senior BJP leaders who contested the 2016 assembly election have revived their activities in their constituencies. Leaders such as V Muraleedharan and P K Krishnadas have been active in Kazhakkoottam and Kattakkada constituencies, respectively, where they contested last time.

Muraleedharan has already indicated that he will contest the election if the party leadership directs him to do so. Efforts are also on to mollify senior leader Sobha Surendran, who has been staying away from party functions for several months. In the midst of the rapprochement efforts initiated by the national leadership, state general secretary M T Ramesh has come out in support of the firebrand leader.