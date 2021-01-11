STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt accepts demand of parents of two Dalit girls for CBI probe in Walayar case

Sources said the government agreed after seeking expert legal opinion, including that of the Director General of Prosecution. However, the probe can only be carried out with the nod of the trial court

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to hand over the Walayar case to the CBI as demanded by the parents of the two Dalit girls who were found dead under mysterious circumstances after being raped.

The parents of the girls on Thursday had visited the Chief Minister's office and submitted their petition seeking another probe into the case by the central agency. Sources said the government agreed after seeking expert legal opinion, including that of the Director General of Prosecution. However, the probe can only be carried out with the nod of the trial court.

The victims' parents had been vociferous in their complaint against a shoddy investigation by the state police and felt that the probe did not provide justice. The girls were found hanging in separate incidents and during autopsies it turned out that both of them had been sexually abused. The local police had termed the deaths as a suicide due to intolerable sexual assault by the accused.

The POCSO court in Palakkad had acquitted the four accused, which elicited a public outrcy. The High Court order that quashed the lower court's verdict has also given scope for the agencies to go for a reinvestigation.

State police chief Loknath Behera had earlier told The New Indian Express that discussions will be conducted with legal experts before taking the next course of action.

