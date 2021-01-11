Kerala govt offers sops to Mollywood including waiver of entertainment tax for three months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to the film industry that had seen a virtual shutdown over the past many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to waive entertainment tax from January to March 2021 and also provide other exemptions.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with representatives of the film industry.

The fixed electricity charge for 10 months when theatres were shut down has been slashed by 50%. The remaining amount can be paid in instalments. The land tax that had to be paid by theatres to local bodies before March 31, 2020 can also be paid in monthly instalments

The meeting also decided to extend till March 31, 2020 the time frame for obtaining licences from the local body, electrical inspectorate and Films Division besides licences relating to building fitness, health and fire safety.

A delegation from the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce had earlier met the Chief Minister with a list of demands from the film industry.

The meeting was also attended by Power Minister MM Mani, Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen and KSEB chairman NS Pillai.