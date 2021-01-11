STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mullappally to face heat at UDF meeting today

However, the majority of Congress leaders, including those from Youth Congress, have expressed displeasure at George’s attempt to return to UDF as they allege that he cannot be trusted.

Published: 11th January 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF liaison committee meeting to be held at Cantonment House here on Monday is expected to be stormy in the wake of Welfare Party of India chairman Hameed Vaniyambalam’s allegations that KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran was the one who took the initiative to hatch local-level tie-ups with his party in the local body elections. 

Though the meeting is being convened to discuss issues related to the assembly elections, the leaders are expected to take up the issue of strengthening the front by bringing in  NCP and P C George’s Kerala Janapaksham (Secular).

ALSO READ | Chandy, Chennithala begin troubleshooting for UDF

The WPI leader’s revelation on Sunday against Mullappally has come at the most inopportune time when the UDF is trying to bury the issue. What irked the Congress and UDF camps was that it was a collective decision to have local-level adjustments with WPI. Mullappally will have to do a lot of explaning at the UDF meeting. UDF convener M M Hassan told TNIE that preparations for the assembly elections will be discussed at the meeting.

“The NCP leadership has not expressed any desire to join UDF so far. Transport Minister A K Saseendran has said the LDF will retain power and asked what benefit NCP will gain by joining UDF. We can’t help it if George has conveyed his interest to join our front,” said Hassan.

However, the majority of Congress leaders, including those from Youth Congress, have expressed displeasure at George’s attempt to return to UDF as they allege that he cannot be trusted.  Meanwhile, the IUML and other allies are also expected to raise the steps taken by KPCC to tide over the setback suffered in the local body polls. AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal had apprised UDF allies before returning to New Delhi that “corrective steps” will be taken by KPCC like replacing certain DCC presidents who had put up a dismal show. 

Also, there is confusion on IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty quitting his Lok Sabha seat and getting active in state politics. Recently, the AICC leadership had taken a decision that the sitting Congress MPs will not be contesting in the assembly elections as they do not want to weaken their strength in the Lok Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF Mullappally Ramachandran
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp