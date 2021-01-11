STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more COVID contact-tracing duty for police in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have started measures to withdraw its personnel deployed on Covid-19 contract-tracing duty. This follows the observation that the ‘number of positive cases is showing a declining trend’. 

According to an order issued by state police chief Loknath Behera on Friday, district police chiefs and commissioners should take steps to reduce the number of personnel deployed on contract tracing in a phased manner and the duty handed over to the health department in due course. 

A state police source said personnel deployed on contact-tracing duty have been asked to return to regular routine. Strangely, the move by the police comes at a time when Covid positive cases in the state have soared. 

Initially, contact tracing had been the responsibility of health department, but the police had got into the act after the number of cases shot up. 

