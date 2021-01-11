Relief for contractors as Kerala eases deposit norms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has relaxed the security deposit conditions for government contractors in view of the economic slowdown due to Covid-19. This follows a direction by the Central government, which had effected similar relaxations.

The relaxations, which will be applicable for performance security, security deposit, bid security, earnest money deposit, and additional performance guarantee, will help the state government complete infrastructure development works before the end of its tenure.

The performance security or security deposit to be submitted at the time of executing the agreement has been reduced from the previous five per cent to three per cent of the contract amount, said an order issued by Rajesh Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary (Finance). At least fifty percent of this deposit shall be collected in the form of treasury fixed deposit and rest in the form of bank guarantee or any other form prescribed in the PWD manual.

The bid security or earnest money deposit has been reduced from 2.50 per cent to 1.50 per cent of the estimated amount. The condition for additional performance guarantee has been fully waived off. The additional performance guarantee is the additional amount to be deposited in cases where the works are quoted below the estimate rate.

Now, such bidders have been exempted from giving APG but should furnish an undertaking that the quoted deliverables will be executed in full as per the contract terms.