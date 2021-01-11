Surveillance of genome to trace new COVID variant

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anticipating a larger spread of the new variant of Covid-19 in the state than the previous estimate, the health department has decided to initiate a genome surveillance to trace and contain the highly contagious form of the virus.

Samples of people with high viral load detected during RT-PCR tests will be sent to the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Interactive Biology in Delhi for genome sequencing.

The state has been on high alert after six returnees from the UK tested positive for the mutant variant of Covid-19. "The government has given the sanction for the project. It will start immediately after the ethics committee in Kozhikode gives clearance for using the samples," said a source.

Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked the returnees for a voluntary disclosure of their Covid-19 status, while the department has embarked on a larger contact tracing measures including the family members, co-passengers and contacts at the airport. "The testing of S-gene in RT-PCR has been found to be effective in UK in finding the presence of new strain in large number of people. We should also adopt similar strategies," said Dr Arun N M, who has been closely following the pandemic situation in the state. According to him, the absence of S-gene in RT-PCR has a high correlation with the detection of new strain.