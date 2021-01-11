TNIE sister publication 'Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika' wins award for third year in a row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PS Ramshad, editorial board member of Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika, a sister publication of The New Indian Express, has won the EK Nayanar media award for investigative reporting in print media instituted by the Kerala Assembly.

The winning entry was Muslim Aankuttikalkku Padich Mathiyayo?, an article published on January 7, 2019.

Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika is winning the assembly's media award for the third consecutive time.

Richard Joseph of Deepika daily won the jury's special mention in this category. D Pramesh Kumar of Mathrubhumi News won the award in the visual media category and Subitha Sukumar of Jeevan TV won the jury's special mention.

Rashtradeepika's Reji Joseph was selected for the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Award in the print media category. Biju Muthathi of Kairali News won the award in the visual media category.

R Sreejith of Mathrubhumi News won the G Karthikeyan award in the visual media category. MB Santhosh of Metro Vaartha daily earned the jury's special mention in the print media category.

Each award comprises a cash prize of Rs 50,000, citation and plaque.