STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vaccination against COVID at 133 centres in Kerala on January 16; over 3 lakh people register

Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday said the details of the centres will be finalised soon and more centres will be added later.

Published: 11th January 2021 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has prepared an elaborate action plan to administer Covid-19 vaccine at 133 centres in the state on January 16, the launch date.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will have a dozen centres each, while the other districts will have nine centres each.

Arrangements have been made to vaccinate 100 persons in each centre on the day. Each centre will have a waiting area, vaccination room and observation room.

Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday said the details of the centres will be finalised soon and more centres will be added later.

The collectors will be in charge of the vaccination drive in their respective districts. A control room will be set up in each district to coordinate works related to vaccination. “The cold storage chain has been fully prepared for the drive and alternative arrangements have been made to replace faulty cold storage units. Workers involved in the drive have been imparted training,” Shailaja said.

“Health workers have a major mission for Covid-19 vaccination. All should work to ensure it is error free,” Shailaja said while presiding over a high-level meeting to decide on the action plan for the vaccination.

3.5L registered 

  • Over 3.5 lakh people have registered for the vaccination 

  • They include 1,68,685 people in the government sector and 1,89,889 in the private sector

  • The vaccination drive involves doctors, nurses and other workers in the allopathy and Ayush wings in government and private sectors

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Kerala COVID vaccination
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp