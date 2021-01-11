Vaccination against COVID at 133 centres in Kerala on January 16; over 3 lakh people register

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has prepared an elaborate action plan to administer Covid-19 vaccine at 133 centres in the state on January 16, the launch date.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will have a dozen centres each, while the other districts will have nine centres each.

Arrangements have been made to vaccinate 100 persons in each centre on the day. Each centre will have a waiting area, vaccination room and observation room.

Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday said the details of the centres will be finalised soon and more centres will be added later.

The collectors will be in charge of the vaccination drive in their respective districts. A control room will be set up in each district to coordinate works related to vaccination. “The cold storage chain has been fully prepared for the drive and alternative arrangements have been made to replace faulty cold storage units. Workers involved in the drive have been imparted training,” Shailaja said.

“Health workers have a major mission for Covid-19 vaccination. All should work to ensure it is error free,” Shailaja said while presiding over a high-level meeting to decide on the action plan for the vaccination.

3.5L registered