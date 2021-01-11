Welfare Party severs ties with UDF

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Putting an end to the controversial tie-up with UDF, Welfare Party of India (WPI) state president Hameed Vaniyambalam on Sunday made it clear that the party won’t have any electoral understanding with the Congress-led front in the upcoming assembly polls.

He said the party will contest alone in the elections. “Both UDF and LDF are considered secular fronts. At present, the party is not part of any front and no discussions in that regard have been made,” he cleared.

However, we will seek the support of secular forces for the polls, Hameed said. “The party has already instructed its workers to begin booth-level activities. The decision on seats and candidates will be taken later after discussions,” said Hameed.

He further criticised KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran saying that UDF got into an alliance with WPI for the local body polls with his knowledge. “Later on, he made a U-turn and came out against it,” he said.