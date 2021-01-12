STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly polls: Jose may prefer Kaduthuruthy to Pala

In the recent local body elections, LDF had a near-clean sweep in Kaduthuruthy;  besides, it’s considered a trusted bastion of KC(M)

Published: 12th January 2021 06:34 AM

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha, speculation is rife that he would be contesting in the upcoming assembly elections, which are due in May this year. Though Jose has not disclosed his plan, political observers say Jose would consider either Pala or Kaduthuruthy for his maiden contest to the state assembly.

While Jose often states that Pala is emotionally connected with the sentiments of KC(M), as party founder and his father K M Mani had never tasted a defeat in his five-decades-long electoral politics, Kaduthuruthy is always considered a trusted bastion of the party. Hence, it won’t be easy for Jose to choose one over the other if he decides to contest to the assembly. According to KC(M) insiders and political analysts, Jose is likely to prefer Kaduthuruthy rather than Pala, considering several factors.

First of all, LDF had made almost a clean sweep in Kaduthuruthy in the recent local body elections after KC(M) came to its fold. Of the 11 grama panchayats in the constituency, LDF came to power in nine while UDF managed to win only two panchayats, that too with the support of others. The grama panchayats in this constituency are part of three block panchayats (Kaduthuruthy, Uzhavoor and Pampady) and LDF is in power in all these with a clear majority. These factors were pointed out by KC(M) leaders including its district president Sunny Thekkedam shortly after the election of presidents and vice-presidents of the local bodies.

In Pala, LDF could gain power only in seven of the 12 local bodies in the constituency. While UDF won five grama panchayats, NDA is in power in one panchayat. Moreover, KC(M)’s hegemony is limited to Pala municipality, and Karoor and Meenachil panchayats. Mani C Kappan, the sitting MLA of Pala, who has already protested openly against LDF’s move to hand over Pala seat to the KC(M), had earlier pointed out the setback Jose’s party had suffered in the LSG elections there. “The KC(M) lost power in Ramapuram and Mutholi panchayats and LDF couldn’t get power in Melukavu, Moonnilavu and Thalappala panchayats as well. The LDF couldn’t retain the achievements we had made during the previous byelection to the assembly,” Kappan said then.

Of the seven panchayats in Pala where LDF is in power, UDF has strong presence in Kadanad, Elikkulam, Meenachil and Thalanadu.According to sources, Jose is likely to choose Kaduthuruthy citing that Marangattupilly, where his father’s ancestral house is located, is in this constituency. “Even K M Mani had considered Kaduthuruthy as a safe constituency when he had a tough fight in the previous election in view of bar bribery case. Moreover, Marangattupilly, Kadaplamattom, Uzhavoor and Veliyannoor, which are now part of Kaduthuruthy, were in Pala constituency before delimitation,” said a Congress leader.

