Central team to offer directives for testing and vaccination

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The central team, which has arrived in the state to review the Covid-19 situation, will give directions regarding testing and vaccination. The team, comprising Minhaj Alam, joint secretary and Covid-19 nodal officer for Kerala, and Dr S K Singh, director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), held discussions with Health Minister K K Shailaja on Monday.

“The state will implement the directives that will be given by the team. The discussion also focused on the availability of vaccine,” Shailaja said. She said the team expressed satisfaction after reviewing the steps taken by the state to check bird flu and Covid.

The team arrived on December 7. The members visited Kottayam and Alappuzha to review the bird flu situation on Friday and Saturday, respectively. they also held a meeting with the heads of all major Covid-19 hospitals in the state on Monday.

“They have agreed to our demand to set up a regional centre of NCDC in the state. At present, the samples are sent to the lab in Bhopal for testing. We have asked for such a centre here. We hope there will be a favourable response from the Centre,” said Shailaja, who said the state has been successful in slowing down the peak of Covid.

TPR comes down to 8.81%

T’Puram: The state on Monday reported 3,922 recoveries and 3,110 new Covid cases. The daily test positivity rate came down to 8.81% with 35,281 samples processed. One more person who came from the UK was confirmed with the virus, taking the number of positive cases among UK returnees to 54. Twenty Covid deaths too were confirmed on the day. Of the new cases, 2,730 were attributed to local contact.