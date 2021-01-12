Chennithala alleges bid to regularise Left-leaning contract staff at Chalachitra Academy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday that Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal had written a letter to Culture Minister A K Balan seeking regularisation of four contract staff in the institution on the basis of their allegiance towards the ruling Left.

According to Chennithala, Kamal said in the letter that regularising the posts of Deputy Director - Festival, Programme Manager - Manager, Deputy Director - Programmes and Programme Manager - Programmes would be beneficial to the LDF government and the Academy.

Quoting Kamal's letter, Chennithala said the Chalachitra Academy chairman also wrote that regularising these four staff would help in retaining the Leftist character of the institution.

Chennithala cited Kamal's letter after the Opposition's demand for an adjournment motion to discuss backdoor appointments and large-scale regularisation of contract staff was turned down in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan defended Balan by quoting the Minister's response to Kamal's letter. Pinarayi said Balan had reminded Kamal that the aspects mentioned in his letter were not the yardstick for regularisation of contract staff. The Chief Minister said the staff have not been regularised till date.