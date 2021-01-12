STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial torture: HC sees bid to save staff in DIG report

The report of the medical officer specifically stated that two convicts – Tittu Jerome and Shinu – had complaints of abdominal pain and general backache.

Published: 12th January 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure at the inquiry report submitted by the DIG (prisons) about the alleged manhandling of Tittu Jerome, who has been undergoing life imprisonment in the Kevin murder case, inside the central prison in Thiruvanantha-puram.

In an order issued on Monday, the bench observed, “We are unhappy with the manner in which the inquiry report has been submitted by the DIG who has been authorised by the DGP, Prisons.” The report said inmates complained of manhandling by prison officers in retaliation to the inquiry ordered against the smuggling of liquor into the prison premises. It also stated that the report of the medical officer, Poojapura Central Jail, did not indicate any signs of torture or  injuries. 

The report of the medical officer specifically stated that two convicts – Tittu Jerome and Shinu – had complaints of abdominal pain and general backache. Two other convicts complained of having body pain. The report noted that the external general examination revealed no visible injury.

The court noted that this was quite contrary to the report filed by the consultant physician and junior consultant physician who examined Tittu on the directions of the court. That report had pointed out several injuries including renal injury.“It is quite strange that the medical officer, who examined the convict at 1.45pm, did not notice the facts as recorded by two medical officers at 4pm the same day,” observed the bench.

