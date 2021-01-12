STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dileep wants approver Vipin Lal in jail before examination on Jan 21

The court has scheduled to examine Vipin on January 21 when the trial resumes.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (File Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the Additional Special Sessions Court decides to resume trial in the sensational actor abduction case on January 21, confusion persists about examining accused-turned-approver Vipin Lal who was released from jail without a bail order.Actor Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case, on Tuesday filed a petition at the court demanding that Vipin’s examination should not be held until he is sent back to jail as his release from Viyyur Central Jail in 2018 was against norms.

The court has scheduled to examine Vipin on January 21 when the trial resumes. However, it has come to the notice of the court that Vipin was released by the authorities without following the norms as per Section 306 of CrPC for making an accused an approver (witness). As per the section, a person made an approver when he/she is in judicial custody has to continue in jail till the trial is completed. 

In the present case, Vipin, while in judicial custody as an accused, was made an approver in September 2017. Though he was remanded to judicial custody after made approver, he was released on receiving bail in another case registered at Infopark police station in August 2018. A recent report filed by the Viyyur Central Jail superintendent at the court stated that he was released as there was no direction to keep him in the jail after being made an approver. 

“Now the court cannot ask the police to arrest him and remand him back to the jail as he is not an accused in the case. His release was a mistake of the jail authorities. The court said it is an unprecedented incident. The court will hear the petition filed by Dileep on Friday and decide on examining him on January 21,” a source said.

