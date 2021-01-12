Gold worth Rs 50 lakh seized at Kannur airport

KANNUR: The customs department has seized gold to the tune of `50 lakh from a passenger at Kannur International Airport on Monday. According to the officials, the person taken into custody is Siddique of Kasaragod, who landed at the airport from Dubai on Monday morning. The gold weighing around 1kg was hidden inside his body in the form of four capsules, said customs officials.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Punjab CM asks Advocate General to examine SC order staying farm laws
Will take decision on resumption of physical court hearing after consulting medical experts: SC
Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin praises Ajinkya Rahane's 'outstanding' captaincy
Vellore authorities on alert to prevent bird flu attack
Don't blindly believe all that you see on social media, says Shilpa Shetty
Farming, farmers contributed immensely to development of country: Prez Kovind