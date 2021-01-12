STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Loan fraud: A victim’s account

However, he then started receiving threats which prompted him to file complaints, first with the Kozhikode police and then with the Cyber Cell.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Messages carrying Jobesh’s picture and details, naming him a loan defaulter

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thrissur native Jobesh Joseph, who lost his job with an event management company in Kozhikode when Covid struck, is among those who have fallen prey to online loan application fraud. Realising he had been duped, he stopped paying money. However, he then started receiving threats which prompted him to file complaints, first with the Kozhikode police and then with the Cyber Cell.

“On December 7, I withdrew my complaint with the Cyber Cell after I realised that it was not going to do any good,” said Jobesh who is now on a mission to create awareness about such scams. He said it all started with a Google search.

“I was looking up loan schemes to start my art company. Soon, my phone was flooded with messages detailing various schemes. I chose ‘Liquid cash’ app,” Jobesh said. He was sanctioned Rs 3,000 of which Rs 1,900 was transferred to his account while the rest was taken by the firm as processing charge and interest. “I was asked to repay within seven days.

Later, they gave me Rs 8,000. However, the interest rate started shooting up to the point that I was unable to repay. Soon, people speaking in Hindi started calling me and threatening me. They also had my phone, Aadhaar, PAN and other details and could track everything I was doing in my phone,” he said.

The "agents" then began calling his wife, friends and other relatives and defamed him. “Several WhatsApp groups were started and messages with my photographs were shared among my contacts. I paid Rs 1.6 lakh as interest and processing charge to the firm,” he said. Now, smartphones are a nightmare for Jobesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loan fraud
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp