‘Master’ to bring cinemas alive, Mammootty’s ‘One’ in February

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Now, as the stage is set for cinemas across the state to reopen after a 10-month-long Covid-induced shutdown, it is perhaps an odd quirk of fate that a non-Malayalam film – ‘Master’ with Tamil megastar Vijay in the lead -- which will be welcoming cine-goers back to the big screen experience. It is also a major gamble -- having a Tamil movie to screen first up after the prolonged break and banking on the hugely popular Vijay, who is a rage in Kerala also -- and if indeed it pays off, it could break new ground for tinsel town.

‘Master’ is expected to be released at more than 350 screens all over Kerala. “We haven’t imposed any restrictions on the release. The distributors of ‘Master’ were asked to release the movie at all the theatres willing to screen it. What we have learnt is that nearly 350 cinema halls have agreed to screen the movie at 50 per cent capacity,” said Kerala Film Distributors’ Association president Siyad Koker.

The movie is more or like a test dose for producers and distributors to assess the situation. “We do not know how the public will respond to this situation. There will not be any hike in ticket rates. We just want people to come back to the theatres,” added Siyad.

‘One’ in February

Nearly 80 Malayalam movies are waiting for release. The representatives of film bodies said that these movies should be released only in a prioritised manner. It is learnt that the first Malayalam biggie to hit screens after the pandemic will be superstar Mammootty’s ‘One’. The movie is likely to hit screens across Kerala in February.

Another movie whichis expected in February is Jayasurya starrer ‘Vellam.’ “The producers of ‘One’ and ‘Vellam’ have expressed their willingness to release their movies in February. However, a final decision on the list of movies which will be screened in the coming months will be taken soon,” he added.The makers of ‘Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte Simham,’ the big-budget movie of superstar Mohanlal, have already announced that the movie will hit screens on March 26. Nivin Pauly’s ‘Thuramugham’ and Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malik’ are scheduled for an Eid release.