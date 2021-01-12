Mollywood lauds CM Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting industry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actors, technicians and workers of Mollywood on Monday hailed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government for coming up with relaxations for Malayalam film industry. In a major decision, the state government has decided to waive the entertainment tax on tickets and reduce fixed charges on power tariff to help theatre owners so that they may be able to recover from the impact of Covid-19 crisis.

Appreciating the government, Dulquer Salmaan said in a Facebook post: “Lots of respect going out to our Honorable Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan for his efforts to breathe life into the struggling Malayalam film industry. The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone and I sincerely hope his efforts will help everyone in the industry get back on their feet.” In the post, the actor described the chief minister as a ‘superstar leader’. Superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty also thanked the chief minister for his decisions which, according to them, will help the industry survive.

Actors Prithviraj, Kunchakko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Jayasurya and Rima Kallingal also thanked the government and the chief minister. Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEOUK) president and actor Dileep also expressed his gratitude for the chief minister for bringing considerable relief to the industry with the help of the relaxations.

Among the technicians, Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) secretary Unnikrishnan B, director Ranjith and many others expressed their thanks to the chief minister. The state government had allowed the theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from January 5. However, the exhibitors refused to reopen until their demands were met.