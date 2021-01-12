STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Move welcome, but sack cops who botched up probe: Walayar girls' mother

The government decision to hand over the probe to CBI comes four years after the death of the elder girl.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

File picture of the protest expressing solidarity with the deceased girls in Walayar

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The mother of the minor Dalit girls on Monday welcomed the government decision to hand over the probe in the case to CBI, but demanded action against the investigating officers who had botched up the inquiry. Reacting to the government decision, she said that the High Court should monitor the CBI probe. She also demanded that all police officials who were involved in scuttling the probe by not investigating the rape and murder angles should be dismissed from service by the government. 

The government decision to hand over the probe to CBI comes four years after the death of the elder girl. “The investigating officers went to the extent of blaming the girls for the incidents. They had also asked the girls’ father to own up the responsibility for their deaths. The government has always stated that its is with the family who lost the two girls. If the government is sincere, it should initiate action against then DySP M J Sojan and then sub-inspector P C Chacko and dismiss them from service,” she demanded.

Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi convener V M Marsen also welcomed the government decision and demanded a High Court-monitored probe . To a question whether he was targeting only then DySP Sojan, Marsen said it was the investigating officer who was responsible for the lapses in the probe. A junior officer in the probe team under Sojan had said the younger girl had seen two persons coming out of the hut with their faces covered just before her elder sister was found hanging. 

‘Investigation by local police was a failure’
Palakkad: The decision to hand over Walayar case to the CBI by the state government is tantamount to admitting that the probe into the case by the police was a failure , said C Krishnakumar, BJP state general secretary. He said that the local police had torpedoed the case.  In spite of the parents of the girls and the public demanding a CBI inquiry, the government was not receptive to it. It was only when the High Court demanded further investigation into the case that the state government took a decision to hand over the case to the CBI.

He said the mother of the girls had met the Chief Minister in Thiruvananthapuram and he had promised to support the family. But when it became clear that justice was being delayed, the parents took to the path of agitation which in fact forced the hand of the government. He said that it was the LDF Government which promoted the police officials who investigated the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit girls Walayar case
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp