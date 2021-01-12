Mullappally firm on his Welfare Party stand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a day’s silence, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has reacted to Welfare Party of India chairman Hameed Vaniyambalam’s allegation that he initiated talks on having local-level adjustments in the civic body elections. Even though Mullappally didn’t deny the WPI leader’s allegations, he said the issue is a closed chapter.

He maintained that he had never watered down the party’s secular stand. When controversy arose on Sunday with the WPI chairman coming out against Mullappally, the latter remained incommunicado which led his loyalist KPCC organising general secretary K P Anil Kumar to rally behind him.