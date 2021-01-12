STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Resolution against speaker on January 21, assembly ends next day

The government’s proposal to curtail the session was endorsed by the Opposition in the BAC meeting, sources said.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget session of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly will be a truncated affair as the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that met on Monday decided to wrap it up by January 22 citing the Covid-19 situation. The government’s proposal to curtail the session was endorsed by the Opposition in the BAC meeting, sources said.

The resolution moved by the UDF seeking the removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan from his office will be taken up for voting and discussion on January 21. IUML’s M Ummer had given the notice under Article 179 of the Constitution. The UDF had alleged that the speaker brought disrespect to the house and the chair by associating with the accused in the gold smuggling case and that the Speaker’s name was being connected to the reverse hawala case, in which US dollar was smuggled out of the county in large quantities through diplomatic and other channels.

They had also accused the Speaker of squandering money in the name of renovation of the assembly.Sreeramakrishnan will be the third Speaker in Kerala assembly to face a resolution seeking dismissal from office.

The previous instances were 1982 and 2004 when A C Jose and Vakkom Purushothaman, respectively, had to face the predicament. On both occasions, however, the resolution failed to achieve its objective.The resolution will be moved post lunch on January 21. During the discussion, the assembly will be chaired by the Deputy Speaker with the Speaker sitting among the members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Sreeramakrishnan
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp