Resolution against speaker on January 21, assembly ends next day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget session of the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly will be a truncated affair as the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that met on Monday decided to wrap it up by January 22 citing the Covid-19 situation. The government’s proposal to curtail the session was endorsed by the Opposition in the BAC meeting, sources said.

The resolution moved by the UDF seeking the removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan from his office will be taken up for voting and discussion on January 21. IUML’s M Ummer had given the notice under Article 179 of the Constitution. The UDF had alleged that the speaker brought disrespect to the house and the chair by associating with the accused in the gold smuggling case and that the Speaker’s name was being connected to the reverse hawala case, in which US dollar was smuggled out of the county in large quantities through diplomatic and other channels.

They had also accused the Speaker of squandering money in the name of renovation of the assembly.Sreeramakrishnan will be the third Speaker in Kerala assembly to face a resolution seeking dismissal from office.

The previous instances were 1982 and 2004 when A C Jose and Vakkom Purushothaman, respectively, had to face the predicament. On both occasions, however, the resolution failed to achieve its objective.The resolution will be moved post lunch on January 21. During the discussion, the assembly will be chaired by the Deputy Speaker with the Speaker sitting among the members.