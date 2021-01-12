STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sacked school bus driver sets himself on fire inside autorickshaw, succumbs

He had been earning a living by driving the rented autorickshaw since he lost his job.  

Sreekumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A school bus driver, who reportedly suffered from depression after he lost his job during the lockdown, died after he set himself ablaze in an autorickshaw at Edavacode near Sreekariyam in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.According to police, the charred body of 57-year-old Sreekumar, a native of Maruthoor, was found in the autorickshaw near the Chembaka L’ecole school at Sreekaryam, where he was employed as a driver. He had been earning a living by driving the rented autorickshaw since he lost his job.  

The local residents found the autorickshaw ablaze around 8am and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. Though firemen rushed to the spot and put out the fire, Sreekumar’s life could not be saved.  “Prima facie, we have concluded it as a case of suicide. However, we can confirm it only after the post-mortem examination. Sreekumar was bankrupt and he was greatly disappointed with that,” said Sreekaryam Inspector of Police Abhilash David.

The police said Sreekumar’s friends and colleagues told them that he suffered from depression after the school fired him and his wife Bindu, who was a maid (ayah) at the same school, six months ago during the lockdown . However, the school authorities on Monday said they had reinstated Sreekumar and his wife last week.  Reports said that Sreekumar was disappointed when he returned to the school recently and found that he had not been reinstated. The school management had reportedly fired 61 staffers, including drivers and maids. 

The sacked employees have been staging protest for the past one week. Following this, the school management had promised to reinstate them through an outsourcing agency.Sreekumar’s body was shifted to the MCH mortuary after completing the inquest proceedings.

F15 lakh compensation
T’Puram: The school management has agreed to give `15 lakh in compensation to the family of Sreekumar and promised a job for Bindu in the school. The management’s decision followed a meeting with the Thiruvananthapuram sub-collector. Of the amount, `5 lakh has already been transferred to the bank account of Sreekumar’s wife Bindu, the school management said. It has also agreed to give `10,000 as monthly widow pension to the family in addition to the job. Earlier in the day, the school staff had staged a protest and blocked the school MD demanding compensation for bereaved kin. His colleagues also requested the collector to intervene in the matter.At the meeting with the sub-collector, the management agreed to allay fears of sacked employees by reinstating them soon.

suicide
