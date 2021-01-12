Science Congress from Jan 25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district will host the 33rd Kerala Science Congress from January 25 to 30. The pre-conference presentations -- from January 25 to 29 -- will be held in virtual mode, said Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), the organisers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute the awards for the best ‘Science Research Scheme’, ‘Science Literature’, ‘Kerala State Young Scientist’ and ‘Oral and Poster Presentation’ on January 30. The focal theme of the meet will be ‘Pandemics: Risks, Impacts and Mitigation’.
