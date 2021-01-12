Woman accused of abusing son denied bail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Pocso Court here on Monday rejected the bail application moved by a 35-year-old woman from Vakkom, who is in judicial custody for alleged sexual abuse of her minor son. Additional Sessions Judge Denny C J turned down the bail plea concurring with the prosecution argument that the investigation is ongoing and the petitioner, if released on bail, could influence the witnesses.

The woman was arrested by Kadakkavoor police on December 28 on the basis of a complaint lodged by her estranged husband, who had alleged that their 13-year-old son was abused by the woman. The incident, the complaint had said, came to light after the boy disclosed the incident to his father.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the probe is over and the accused has been in prison for the last 11 days. The counsel also argued that the allegation was false and the date of occurrence of the crime was shown as December 10, 2019, after she had filed a case against her husband in the Family Court. This was contested by the prosecution.