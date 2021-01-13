STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bribe money, gold seized from Customs officials at Kozhikode airport

The teams seized 600gm of gold and `3 lakh in cash from the customs officials.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In an embarrassing moment for the customs department, a joint operation conducted by the Kochi unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a special team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized bribe money and gold from customs officials at Kozhikode airport on Tuesday.The surprise inspection began early in the morning after the teams received a tipoff that customs officials take bribes from carriers to allow smuggling through the airport.

The teams seized 600gm of gold and `3 lakh in cash from the customs officials. Around 700gm of gold and foreign cigarettes worth `41 lakh were seized from passengers who cleared the customs checking at the airport. The incident is a clear indication that customs officials help carriers smuggle gold and other contraband through the airport smoothly.

“The gold and cigarettes were seized from passengers who arrived on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. We had received information that some groups smuggle huge quantities of contraband, including foreign cigarettes and fairness creams, besides gold with the help of customs officials,” said a CBI official who participated in the raid. “If customs officials are involved in illegal activities, they will definitely face the consequences,” said CBI SP P Balachandran.

Meanwhile, a top customs official at the airport said the raids were conducted to nab traders, especially from Kasaragod and Bhatkal areas, who smuggle in goods like cigarettes and protein powder through the airport. “The customs officials seize such (tax-evaded) goods from airports on a regular basis. If CBI teams seized bribe money from customs officials, they must have studied the situation at the airport beforehand,” said the official.

