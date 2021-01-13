STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Conspiracy in diverting foreign contribution: HC

The government or LIFE Mission has no role in the construction of the housing units through a contractor or builder of the choice of the sponsor — UAE Red Crescent.

Published: 13th January 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday said a criminal conspiracy to divert the foreign contribution to third parties — Unitac Builders and Developers and Sane Ventures LLP — was prima facie evident. The fact that there was no agreement between UAE Red Crescent and the state government other than the MoU on the financial aid for LIFE Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery pointed to this. The state had argued that the framework of the agreement that Red Crescent entered with the contractors does not have any legal relationship with LIFE Mission or the government.

The government or LIFE Mission has no role in the construction of the housing units through a contractor or builder of the choice of the sponsor — UAE Red Crescent. The court said the LIFE Mission CEO had perpetrated delinquency by accepting intervention of third parties and permitting them to proceed with the construction. He even offered all help in obtaining the necessary plan and permit approvals from the local body. Justice P Somarajan also stated that the UAE consul-general, who entered into the agreements with the two companies, had played a considerable role for getting kickbacks by acting as a middleman in the transfer of foreign contribution from the Red Crescent.

The foreign contribution was effectively diverted by manipulating the two agreements and inducting strangers (Unitac and Sane Ventures), without the knowledge of the fund provider and the beneficiary to get kickbacks with the connivance and help of IAS officials involved with the project, including the LIFE Mission CEO.

The extent of foul play by these officials in creating the two agreements and inducting the two companies in the deal to obtain kickbacks by avoiding audit by CAG is prima facie evident. Hence, neither Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen nor the officials under the LIFE Mission who had done all these mischiefs can escape from criminal liability.

Unitac Builders and Sane Ventures got the foreign contribution as they were allowed to enter into separate agreements with the UAE Consulate. Hence, there is a prima facie case to be investigated by the CBI. Santhosh Eapen, in his writ petition, had admitted the involvement of kickbacks and gratification. This shows his alleged role in the offence and he cannot escape from liability.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp