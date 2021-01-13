STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

First batch of Covid vaccine to reach Kerala on Wednesday

After a long wait, the first batch of Covid vaccine will arrive in the state on Wednesday.

Published: 13th January 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus
By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After a long wait, the first batch of Covid vaccine will arrive in the state on Wednesday. The first consignment of 4,33,500 doses will arrive at Kochi airport by late afternoon. Another consignment of vaccine is expected to arrive at Thiruvananthapuram airport in the evening.According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, Kerala’s consignment will arrive from Chennai, which is one of the four national regions earmarked for the distribution of vaccines nationwide. “The consignment of Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India will be taken to the three regional centres in Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram from the airports,” she said. 

According to her, Thiruvananthapuram will get 1,34,000 doses, Ernakulam 1,80,000 and Kozhikode 1,19,500. “Around 1,100 vaccine vials arriving in Kozhikode are meant for distribution in Mahe,” she added. All arrangements are in place for the safe storage of the vaccine vials, said the minister. The vials will then be taken to the earmarked vaccination centres, in special freezer trucks, in the 14 districts, said Shailaja. 

According to sources in the health department, each vial has 10 doses of the Covishield vaccine. “From Thiruvananthapuram, the vaccines will be supplied to Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, besides the vaccination centres in the district. From Ernakulam, Covishield will be distributed in Idukki, Kottayam, Palakkad and Thrissur. From the Kozhikode store, the vaccine will be taken to Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Malappuram and Wayanad,” said a health department source. According to the source, 133 centres have been set up for administering the vaccine. 

4,270 recoveries T’Puram: The state on Tuesday recorded 5,507 new cases of Covid-19.  There were 4,270 recoveries on the day. The daily test positivity rate came down to 8.52%. The deaths that were confirmed as due to Covid were 25. One UK returnee also tested positive on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp