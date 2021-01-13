STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt, Oppn trade graft barbs in question hour

Published: 13th January 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 05:37 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hardly three months left for the assembly elections, the first ‘question hour’ in the last session of the 14th Kerala Assembly turned out to be one full of heated debates on graft charges. Both ruling front and the Opposition exchanged heated words by levelling several allegations.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is holding Home portfolio, told the House that five MLAs belonging to ruling front and Opposition are facing vigilance cases. They are V S Sivakumar, V K Ebrahim Kunju, K M Shaji, P Unni and U Prathibha. Of them, Unni and Prathibha are from LDF.

The CM said the investigation against Sivakumar, Shaji and Ebrahim Kunju is in progress while the probe against Unni is over. The investigation against Prathibha was stayed by the High Court. In all, 149 cheating cases were registered against M C Kamarudeen and one case each against P V Anwar and E S Bijimol.

He was answering the starred questions submitted by D K Murali seeking details of vigilance and cheating cases against MLAs. Following this, members of the ruling front started asking questions related to the graft allegations against Opposition MLAs. This led to an uproar as MLAs of both fronts blamed each other.

The CM’s reply on the vigilance probe against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and other UDF MLAs in the bar bribery case, based on the revelations of bar hotelier Biju Ramesh provoked Chennithala. The CM said the preliminary probe against Chennithala is under consideration. 

“The preliminary probe will begin soon. As Chennithala had approached the governor seeking his intervention on the matter, the vigilance is waiting for the latter’s nod,” the CM said.  Chennithala countered by saying that was given a clean chit by the court and probe agencies several times in the corruption allegation.

“The government is drenched in corruption. So, it is trying to raise corruption allegations against the Opposition to confuse the public,” he said. In reply, the CM said the UDF got a slap from people for its doings against common sense. “The UDF was always raising corruption allegations against the government. It got what it deserved in the local body polls,” he said.

Later,  questions came up pertaining to the Punarjani graft charges against V D Satheeshan and real estate deal graft allegations against P T Thomas. Though the CM said the preliminary probe against them is on, Satheeshan defended himself saying that the court and other probe agencies had found nothing to charge a case against him.Pinarayi said the CBI’s stand in the Titanium graft case was mysterious.Meanwhile, he stayed mum on P T Thomas’ question in connection with the bar bribery allegations against KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani. He also evaded the question regarding the Lavalin case.

Backdoor postings: Oppn stages walkout
T’Puram : The Opposition staged a walkout from the assembly after the speaker turned down its demand for an adjournment motion to discuss ‘backdoor appointments’ and large-scale regularisation of contractual appointments by the LDF Government. Congress MLA Shafi Parambil who gave the notice for the motion, said the government has set a ‘world record’ in cheating the youth of the state. He said the state has become a ‘graveyard of PSC rank lists.’ In reply, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the number of aspirants included in PSC rank lists were five times the number of actual vacancies. He said 1.51 lakh job aspirants have been given appointment or advise memo by the PSC.

‘Can’t intervene for Siddique’s release’
The CM expressed helplessness in facilitating the release of journalist Siddique Kappan who is in jail in Uttar Pradesh.  Replying to a question by P Ubaidulla, he said the state had legal limitations in intervening in the Siddique’s release.

Is it HC that executes PWD works, asks minister
T’Puram: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran on Tuesday made a bizarre remark against the HC in the Assembly. It was while replying to a submission moved by UDF’s V P Sajeendran on non-completion of certain roads connecting Kunnathunadu and Perumbavoor constituencies that the minister came up with a caustic response. Sajeendran had said the particular roads were in a bad condition and because of the dilapidated state, accidents were common. He said he had approached the HC regarding the delay in the work and despite the court’s intervention the work was moving slowly. This provoked the minister, who said, ”The HC will say such things. Is it the HC that executes the work?” he asked. The minister said the work was held up due to the delay on the part of the Kerala Water Authority in relaying its pipes.

