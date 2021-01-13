STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Chalachitra Academy secy opposed move to regularise Left-leaning staff: Minister's office

The minister's office said the chairman's recommendation letter was sent without the knowledge of the secretary, general council or executive board

Published: 13th January 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

The letter by Kamal, chairman of Chalachitra Academy, had stirred a hornet's nest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The secretary of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy had opposed chairman Kamal's recommendation to regularise the appointment of four temporary staff, said the office of Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan.

The minister's office said the chairman's recommendation letter was sent without the knowledge of the secretary, general council or executive board.

The minister's office said it had contacted academy secretary Ajoy Chandran after receiving the chairman's letter. Subsequently, the secretary gave in writing that the chairman's recommendation cannot be accepted as it was against the rule. Only the general council or executive board of the academy is vested with that power.

Kamal's letter to Balan, leaked by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to the media, had stirred a hornets' nest on Tuesday. The letter said that four Left sympathisers working on contract basis in the academy may be regularised to "maintain the Left nature of the academy".

Kamal on Wednesday told the media that his letter was personal. He also admitted lack of vigil on his part in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Chalachitra Academy AK Balan
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp