Kerala Chalachitra Academy secy opposed move to regularise Left-leaning staff: Minister's office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The secretary of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy had opposed chairman Kamal's recommendation to regularise the appointment of four temporary staff, said the office of Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan.

The minister's office said the chairman's recommendation letter was sent without the knowledge of the secretary, general council or executive board.

The minister's office said it had contacted academy secretary Ajoy Chandran after receiving the chairman's letter. Subsequently, the secretary gave in writing that the chairman's recommendation cannot be accepted as it was against the rule. Only the general council or executive board of the academy is vested with that power.

Kamal's letter to Balan, leaked by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to the media, had stirred a hornets' nest on Tuesday. The letter said that four Left sympathisers working on contract basis in the academy may be regularised to "maintain the Left nature of the academy".

Kamal on Wednesday told the media that his letter was personal. He also admitted lack of vigil on his part in the incident.