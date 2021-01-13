Kerala mulling alternative farm law: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is considering bringing in a new law for the benefit of farmers in the state in the wake of Centre’s farm laws, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly. If the Centre’s laws come into force, the income of farmers will drop drastically. They will quit farming which will result in food deficiency in the state, he said.

“The price of agricultural products will fall drastically due to operation of monopolies. This will affect the agricultural ecosystem in the state. The Centre’s laws will also affect Milma owing to privatisation of milk production units”, the CM said.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said the government has initiated steps to frame new farm rules. Replying to the calling of attention moved by C K Saseendran, he said a committee, chaired by the Agriculture Production Commissioner, has been formed to prepare the draft.