STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC gets a share of Munnar’s tourist basket

The sleeper buses and sightseeing trips started by KSRTC in Munnar have become a major hit among tourists this season.

Published: 13th January 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sleeper buses and sightseeing trips started by KSRTC in Munnar have become a major hit among tourists this season. The sleeper buses, which were launched on November 14, have earned Rs 2,80,790 by charging Rs 100 per day from a tourist. The sightseeing trip, started on January 1, has managed to earn over Rs 12,000 daily.

Three deluxe buses have been converted into sleeper buses with 16 berths each. They are stationed at Munnar depot. Each sleeper bed is available for Rs 100 from 6pm to 12 the next day, and the customer has to pay a security deposit equivalent to the rent. “We will start more sleeper buses to cater to the increase in demand from tourists,” said KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar who initiated the service to increase revenue from non-ticket sources. The KSRTC has started making sleeper buses with two compartments. It offers eight sleepers with a side view in each compartment. 

The sightseeing buses take the visitors to the tourists spots such as Top Station, Kundara Dam, Eco Point, Mattupetty and Floor Garden. The tourists can spend one hour at each location. The KSRTC has made arrangements to provide food. The 80-kilometre trip will cost Rs 250 per passenger. Passengers availing accommodation in the bus stationed at the depot can travel for `200. The corporation plans to start sightseeing trip to Kanthalloor. 

Recent initiatives for non-ticket revenue

Shop on Wheels, old buses converted into shops and stationed at depots
KSRTC Logistics
Sleeper buses at Munnar
Sightseeing trips at Munnar
Double-decker buses on rent

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC munnar
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp