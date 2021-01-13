KSRTC gets a share of Munnar’s tourist basket

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sleeper buses and sightseeing trips started by KSRTC in Munnar have become a major hit among tourists this season. The sleeper buses, which were launched on November 14, have earned Rs 2,80,790 by charging Rs 100 per day from a tourist. The sightseeing trip, started on January 1, has managed to earn over Rs 12,000 daily.

Three deluxe buses have been converted into sleeper buses with 16 berths each. They are stationed at Munnar depot. Each sleeper bed is available for Rs 100 from 6pm to 12 the next day, and the customer has to pay a security deposit equivalent to the rent. “We will start more sleeper buses to cater to the increase in demand from tourists,” said KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar who initiated the service to increase revenue from non-ticket sources. The KSRTC has started making sleeper buses with two compartments. It offers eight sleepers with a side view in each compartment.

The sightseeing buses take the visitors to the tourists spots such as Top Station, Kundara Dam, Eco Point, Mattupetty and Floor Garden. The tourists can spend one hour at each location. The KSRTC has made arrangements to provide food. The 80-kilometre trip will cost Rs 250 per passenger. Passengers availing accommodation in the bus stationed at the depot can travel for `200. The corporation plans to start sightseeing trip to Kanthalloor.

Recent initiatives for non-ticket revenue

Shop on Wheels, old buses converted into shops and stationed at depots

KSRTC Logistics

Sleeper buses at Munnar

Sightseeing trips at Munnar

Double-decker buses on rent