KSRTC signals bold reforms

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to stay afloat, the KSRTC would soon take drastic steps that it has so far resisted. The worsening financial and operational situation catalysed by the pandemic has made the management to initiate bold reforms. The major reform would be the formation of an independent company called KSRTC-Swift to operate long-distance superclass services and buses that run on green fuels such as CNG and electricity. It is expected to be a cash cow for KSRTC while focusing its operation on profit generation.

The other major reforms would be the announcement of a package to provide voluntary retirement to trim excess staff and redeploying the existing employees to the desired bus-to-staff ratio. With these reforms, the government is trying to address two issues troubling the KSRTC for long — inefficiency and financial burden. The management has initiated talks with the trade unions and a formal announcement by the government is expected on January 26.

Biju Prabhakar, KSRTC CMD, was very clear about how the Swift project should function. He did not want it to be another Kerala Urban Road Transport Corporation (KURTC) formed in 2014 to operate low-floor buses. “It is a fact that KURTC could not meet the operational efficiency as expected. As a subsidiary corporation, it could never function differently from the working style of KSRTC,” he told the trade union leaders during a discussion on reforms.

However, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) which allocated `286.5 crore fund to buy 50 electric fast passenger buses and 310 CNG superfast buses, insisted on forming a special purpose vehicle to provide the funds. The new company will also get 237 buses of KSRTC. These include 190 JNNURM Volvo, 29 Scania and Volvo buses, and nine Scania buses on wet lease, and nine electric buses on wet lease.

A total of 100 new buses to be procured for long-distance operations under the plan scheme will also be part of Swift, which is expected to operate for 10 years. The assets would be merged with KSRTC after 10 years.

Swift is going to be a lean company run by professionals and empanelled employees retrenched earlier, said an officer. According to him, the employees will have to work under a special employment contract. It will not have a depot or workshop of its own. It will utilise the facilities of KSRTC by paying user fee. The head office of Swift will be set up at the Anayara depot which will be the starting point for all long-distance services from Thiruvananthapuram.

Under the reforms planned, the three zones of KSRTC will be made into profit-making centres and incentives of employees will be based on the performance of zones to inculcate competition in operational efficiency. The redeployment of excess staff in KSRTC will be a contentious issue with the trade unions, especially those belonging to the opposition parties, are apprehensive about it.

The management has mooted the idea of redeploying excess staff to KURTC and Swift, apart from offering a package for voluntary retirement. All temporary appointments would be made from the rank list of PSC or through the employment exchange to comply with the court order.

The KSRTC will have excess staff if it shifts 350 schedules to KURTC and 221 to Swift. The management has made it clear that there would not be any fresh appointments at least for the next five years. As per the cadre strength approved by the KSRTC board to operate 4,129 schedules with 4,484 buses, there would be 2,435 drivers, 1,826 conductors, 2,483 mechanics and 415 supervisory employees in excess.

The KSRTC management held the first round of discussions with three recognised trade unions in KSRTC -- Kerala State Transport Employees Association (CITU), Transport Democratic Federation (INTUC), Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (BMS). The last two unions have expressed their opposition to forming Swift. The second round of talks is expected on January 18.

The KSRTC has been fully dependent on the financial aid from the government in the past five months. It requires `133 crore — `64 crore for salary and `69 crore for pension payment -- every month. At the same time, KSRTC makes a revenue of `316.39 crore against an expenditure of `1,523 crore.

Loan burden

Consortium loan D3,150 cr

Government loan D3,197 cr

Govt loan interest D961 cr

Dues to the employees D268.45 cr