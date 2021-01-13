Thiruvabharanam procession leaves Pandalam, Makaravilakku on Thursday

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The three-day procession carrying Thiruvabharanam, the sacred ornaments for the idol of Lord Ayyappa during the Makaravilakku ceremony on January 14, set off from the Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple on Tuesday.The 12-member team carrying the three boxes containing the Thiruvabharanam on their heads left the Pandalam temple at 1 pm after witnessing the “Krishnaparunthu” in the sky above the temple.

Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu, member K S Ravi, devaswom commissioner B S Thirumeni, former TDB presidents A Padmakumar and Prayar Gopalakrishnan, deputy devaswom commissioners Sudheeshkumar and Krishnakumar Warrier, Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee president Sasikumara Varma and secretary Narayana Varma were present on the occasion.Under the Covid protocol, the number of devotees accompanying the Thiruvabharanam procession was restricted and RT-PCR negative certificates were made mandatory for those carrying the Thiruvabharanam boxes and those accompanying the procession.

A 15-member devaswom team led by special officer Ajithkumar is coordinating the Thiruvabharanam journey. Police personnel from the Pathanamthitta AR camp is giving security and safety cover for the three-day procession.After leaving the Pandalam temple, the Thiruvabharanam procession was given a traditional reception at Kulanada Devi temple, Ullannur Sree Bhadra Devi temple, Aranmula Ponnumthottam Devi temple and Kozhenchery Pampadimon Sree Dharma Sastha temple before the first night halt at Ayroor Puthiyakavu Devi temple.

On the second day, Wednesday, the procession will leave the Ayroor temple at 4am and will be accorded receptions at Edappavoor Devi temple, Vadasserikara Prayar Sree Mahavishnu temple, Madamon Rishikesa temple and Ranni-Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha temple before the second night halt at the Laha Forest IB.

On the concluding day of the procession, Thursday, receptions will be given to the Thiruvabharanam at Plappally, Nilakkal Lord Mahadeva temple and Attathode before the noon halt at Pampa-Valiyanavattom. Leaving Pampa-Valiyanavattom at 3.30pm, the procession will be accorded a reception at Saramkuthi by the devaswom team led by Sabarimala devaswom administrative officer Rajendran Nair at 5.30pm.

After leaving Saramkuthi at 5.40pm, the Thiruvabharanam team will be in front of the Sreekovil of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, where thantri Kandararu Rajivaru will receive the Thiruvabharanam and the Makaravilakku ceremony will be performed after adorning the idol of Lord Ayyappa with the sacred gold ornaments at 6.30pm.