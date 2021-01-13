UDF stages walkout over Wadakkanchery Life Mission scam in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Assembly protesting after permission was denied for adjournment motion to discuss alleged corruption in Life Mission's Wadakkanchery project.

Moving the motion, local MLA Anil Akkara sought a discussion on the the involvement of the Chief Minister's Office in the irregularities detected in Wadakkanchery housing project, which is currently being probed by the CBI.

Anil said that Life Mission's Wadakkanchery project was embroiled in corruption to the tune of several crores. "The government and the gold-smuggling accused had a joint stake in this scam, " he said.

Anil further said that the allegations of corruption sprang up when the land was purchased in Wadakkanchery to construct the flats. The UAE Red Crescent offered to join the project on the request of M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Anil also questioned the government claim that the flats were to be constructed for the flood victims and said the High Court order allowing the CBI to probe the case vindicated his stand that the project entailed corruption.

Local Self Government minister AC Moideen, in his reply said that the UDF was trying to tarnish the Life Mission and the government had no financial stakes in the Wadakkanchery project. "It was the UAE Red Crescent that offered financial aid and the government had no financial liabilities in the particular project," he said.

He also alleged that the UDF has joined hands with the central agencies to block government projects in the state. With Speaker denying permission for the motion, UDF members staged a walk out from the House.