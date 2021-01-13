UDF to come up with 'people's manifesto' for Kerala Assembly polls, says Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With less than two months remaining for the Election Commission to come out with the notification for the Kerala Assembly polls, the Opposition has decided to come up with a 'people's manifesto' under the slogan 'clean and good governance'.

This was announced by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala during a press conference at Cantonment House here on Wednesday. He sought the views of the public on issues that need to be brought into the election manifesto.

Chennithala urged the public to send their recommendations to peoplesmanifesto2021@gmail.com. At the UDF meeting held on Monday, it was decided to form an election manifesto subcommittee headed by former UDF convener Benny Behanan MP as the chairman and CMP leader C P John as its convener. Chennithala said the UDF’s election manifesto will be for a “prosperous Kerala”.

“We have decided to envisage comprehensive development of the state where our thrust would be for clean and good governance where our aim is to ensure a corruption-free state government. The UDF will guarantee that all poor people will get Rs 6000 per month under the Nyay scheme. The manifesto will also ensure that the number of days and the remuneration towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act will be increased,” said Chennithala.

He maintained that not a single person in the state would starve to death. More hospitals will be started to provide free treatment to the people. Chennithala also informed that party MP Shashi Tharoor will have a crucial role in bringing various pertinent issues into the UDF’s election manifesto.

“Tharoor has informed that he will be associated with the preparations for the UDF’s election manifesto. He will be in Thiruvananthapuram by mid-February and before that we wish to garner maximum recommendations from people belonging to all walks of life,” added Chennithala.