Cinema is back in Kerala, fans welcome ‘Master’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though there were not many wild celebrations like pre-Covid times, the fans of actor Vijay and movie buffs all over the state welcomed the reopening of cinema halls on Wednesday. Almost all shows of ‘Master’, which was screened in theatres of Kerala after a Covid-induced gap of 309 days, were houseful, that is the maximum of 50 per cent of actual capacity allowed.

In Ernakulam alone, the film was screened at multiplexes and city theatres including Padma, Saritha complex, Kavitha, Sridar, Kanoos and Vanitha complex at Edappally. Almost all theatres screened the movie with the maximum capacity of 50 per cent audience.“The theatres were allowing only people who have pre-booked or purchased tickets online to enter the main gates.

There was thermal screening at the entrance. They also provided sanitisers at the entry point. While entering the main door of the cinema hall again, there were sanitisers. The seating was arranged in such a manner that even if you are going as a group, you will be able to sit only in alternate seats,” said Akash Kesavan, a movie buff. The distributors and producers are also happy to see the crowd coming back to theatres.

‘Vellam’ on Jan 22

The makers of Jayasurya-starrer ‘Vellam’ were also really happy to see the response ‘Master’ is receiving in theatres. ‘Vellam’ will be the first major Malayalam release to hit screens after theatres were closed down on March 10, 2020, following the Covid-19 outbreak. The film is scheduled for a January 22 release. “We are happy to see that people are coming back to theatres.

Shooting of ‘Vellam’ was completed before the pandemic. While we were going ahead with the post-production, the pandemic hit. However, we wanted the movie to be released in theatres and it was a year’s wait,” said director Prajesh Sen. He also said if the initial response is an indication, the entertainment industry can surely bounce back from the setback caused by the pandemic.