STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cinema is back in Kerala, fans welcome ‘Master’

Almost all shows of Vijay-starrer, first movie to be screened in theatres after a Covid-induced gap of 309 days, were houseful

Published: 14th January 2021 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Movie buffs in Thiruvananthapuram waiting to enter for the first show of the film at  New Theatre | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though there were not many wild celebrations like pre-Covid times, the fans of actor Vijay and movie buffs all over the state welcomed the reopening of cinema halls on Wednesday. Almost all  shows of ‘Master’, which was screened in theatres of Kerala after a Covid-induced gap of 309 days, were houseful, that is the maximum of 50 per cent of actual capacity allowed. 

In Ernakulam alone, the film was screened at multiplexes and city theatres including Padma, Saritha complex, Kavitha, Sridar, Kanoos and Vanitha complex at Edappally. Almost all theatres screened the movie with the maximum capacity of 50 per cent audience.“The theatres were allowing only people who have pre-booked or purchased tickets online to enter the main gates.

There was thermal screening at the entrance. They also provided sanitisers at the entry point. While entering the main door of the cinema hall again, there were sanitisers. The seating was arranged in such a manner that even if you are going as a group, you will be able to sit only in alternate seats,” said Akash Kesavan, a movie buff. The distributors and producers are also happy to see the crowd coming back to theatres.

‘Vellam’ on Jan 22
The makers of Jayasurya-starrer ‘Vellam’ were also really happy to see the response ‘Master’ is receiving in theatres. ‘Vellam’ will be the first major Malayalam release to hit screens after theatres were closed down on March 10, 2020, following the Covid-19 outbreak. The film is scheduled for a January 22 release. “We are happy to see that people are coming back to theatres.

Shooting of ‘Vellam’ was completed before the pandemic. While we were going ahead with the post-production, the pandemic hit. However, we wanted the movie to be released in theatres and it was a year’s wait,” said director Prajesh Sen. He also said if the initial response is an indication, the entertainment industry can surely bounce back from the setback caused by the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Master Cinema halls COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp