Kerala won’t entertain any activity that breaches trust of treasury: Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM The state government will not entertain any activity that breaches the trust of the state treasury, Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac said in the assembly here on Wednesday. “Since the LDF government came to power, three employees of the treasury were dismissed from service after they committed malpractices. As per the Reserve Bank’s financial stability report in 2019, financial fraud of around C1.13 lakh crore was unearthed from 4,412 crimes reported in the country.

Compared to the national scenario, the state treasury is safe and it has a high-end security mechanism on a par with international standards. In fact, it is the best in the country,” Isaac said. The minister further pointed out that the government had implemented high-end security in the wake of the Vanchiyoor treasury fraud. “The government acted by dismissing the person involved in the treasury fraud.

It is verifying all financial transactions he had carried out. Besides, we have launched a mechanism where

a retired person cannot access the accounts as the username and password would be automatically deactivated. We have found that C61 lakh out of the C2-crore fraud (at Vanchiyoor) was diverted through treasury accounts,” Isaac added.