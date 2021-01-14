STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquor prices to go up by Rs 35-40 from Feb 1

 The state government has given its concurrence to the Beverages Corporation’s decision to hike the liquor prices.

Published: 14th January 2021 02:34 AM

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has given its concurrence to the Beverages Corporation’s decision to hike the liquor prices. The price hike in the Rs 35-40 range will come into effect from February 1. Recently, the Bevco director board had decided to increase the purchase price by seven per cent to address the long-pending demand of manufacturers.

“The prevailing liquor prices were fixed when the extra neutral alcohol (ENA) price was about `48 per litre. The present price of ENA is about `58 per litre and, in between, it had risen to as much as `69. We rejected the previous requests by suppliers citing reasons like flood,” said a top source.

“Discussions with suppliers are on and the final price list will be prepared by the end of this week,” he said. Besides the manufacturers, the price hike will also increase the revenue of the Beverages Corporation and the state government due to the corresponding  increase in profit, sales tax and excise duty. 

This will be the second price hike for liquor in the current financial year. In May, the prices went up after sales tax was increased by 35 per cent owing to the Covid-induced financial crunch of the state government. At present, the sales tax on IMFL is 237 per cent for brands priced up to Rs 400 and 247 per cent for brands costing above `400.

