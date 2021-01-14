Pathanamthitta, Palakkad get new collectors in administrative shake-up

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bureaucratic reshuffle in the state including transfer of Pathanamthitta and Palakkad district collectors. Cooperative Registrar Narasimhugari T L Reddy and Pathanamthitta Collector P B Nooh will replace each other in the respective posts. Palakkad Collector D Balamurali will be posted Labour Commissioner.

He will also hold charge of Director, Environment and Climate Department. He will be replaced in Palakkad by chief secretary’s staff officer Joshi Mrunmayi Sasank. Industries deputy secretary Umesh N S K will be the new staff officer of the chief secretary. He will also hold additional charge of KSIDC Investment Cell and Jalanidhi Executive Director.

Other cabinet decisions

The cabinet has decided to give Rs 25 crore to Norka for the Pravasi support scheme, wherein expats who returned to the state after January 1, 2020 and were unable to go back due to Covid are given financial aid of `5,000. The money, to be given from CMDRF, will be in addition to the `58.5 crore given earlier. As a friendly gesture, the state government will give 33.7 ares of land at Hosdurg taluk in Kasaragod to the Indian Naval Academy for setting up of a boat shed.

The state government will sign a revised MoU with the Railways for constructing 27 railway overbridges/underpasses, to be constructed by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation. The state will sign an MoU with Government e-Marketplace (GeM) of the Union government for online procurement of goods and services for government departments and public sector establishments.

The government will provide financial aid of `10,000 each to the 22 Kashmiri families -- engaged in sale of handicraft at Kovalam -- who lost their livelihood due to Covid-19. The money will be sanctioned from CMDRF. Ration cards will be given to those among them who don’t have the same. The pay will be revised for officers of Travancore Cochin Chemical Limited for five years with retrospective effect from April 1, 2017.