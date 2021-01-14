STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pathanamthitta, Palakkad get new collectors in administrative shake-up

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bureaucratic reshuffle in the state including transfer of Pathanamthitta and Palakkad district collectors.

Published: 14th January 2021 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bureaucratic reshuffle in the state including transfer of Pathanamthitta and Palakkad district collectors. Cooperative Registrar Narasimhugari T L Reddy and Pathanamthitta Collector P B Nooh will replace each other in the respective posts. Palakkad Collector D Balamurali will be posted Labour Commissioner.

He will also hold charge of Director, Environment and Climate Department. He will be replaced in Palakkad by chief secretary’s staff officer Joshi Mrunmayi Sasank. Industries deputy secretary Umesh N S K will be the new staff officer of the chief secretary. He will also hold additional charge of KSIDC Investment Cell and Jalanidhi Executive Director.

Other cabinet decisions

The cabinet has decided to give Rs 25 crore to Norka for the Pravasi support scheme, wherein expats who returned to the state after January 1, 2020 and were unable to go back due to Covid are given financial aid of `5,000. The money, to be given from CMDRF, will be in addition to the `58.5 crore given earlier. As a friendly gesture, the state government will give 33.7 ares of land at Hosdurg taluk in Kasaragod to the Indian Naval Academy for setting up of a boat shed.

The state government will sign a revised MoU with the Railways for constructing 27 railway overbridges/underpasses, to be constructed by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation. The state will sign an MoU with Government e-Marketplace (GeM) of the Union government for online procurement of goods and services for government departments and public sector establishments.

The government will provide financial aid of `10,000 each to the 22 Kashmiri families -- engaged in sale of handicraft at Kovalam -- who lost their livelihood due to Covid-19. The money will be sanctioned from CMDRF. Ration cards will be given to those among them who don’t have the same. The pay will be revised for officers of Travancore Cochin Chemical Limited for five years with retrospective effect from April 1, 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathanamthitta Palakkad collectors
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp