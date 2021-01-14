Prisoner dies in MCH, father alleges custodial torture

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 35-year-old Kanjirappally native, who was in remand after the Udayamperoor police arrested him in a financial fraud case, died in Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. While the father of Shafeeq alleged that police torture had led to his son’s death, the police said he admitted in the hospital after he had an asthmatic seizure.

The victim’s father who reached the hospital after the police informed him about his death said his son was not wearing the shirt and trousers he was wearing when he was picked by the police. He alleged the injuries seen on his head must have been caused by the police’s third-degree methods.