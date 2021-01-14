UDF changes stand on Life Mission project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a softer stand on the Life Mission project, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said in Kasaragod that the UDF would not scrap the project if elected to power. It should be recalled that UDF convener M M Hassan had opened a pandora’s box on the eve of the local body elections, after stating that the UDF, if it returns to power, would scrap the project launched by LDF.

Mullappally’s statement comes a day after the High Court rejected the plea against a CBI probe into Life Mission funding. Mullappally said that the party has got a clear stand on Life Mission project, which has been a pet project of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He also added that if the UDF comes to power, housing will be ensured for all citizens in the state, as they were duty bound to do the same.

“The government’s stand that the CBI probe into the project is aimed to sabotage it is not right. The scam behind it has to be probed. That is what the Opposition has been relentlessly demanding. It was the Congress-led government that first envisaged housing for the homeless. That record still stands in our name,” said Mullapally.