UDF sounds poll bugle: Manifesto offers Rs 6,000 per month to poor, no-bill hospitals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM": If elected, the UDF has promised to provide Rs 6,000 per month to all financially backward people under the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay) proposed by the Congress in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Wednesday.

He added more hospitals will be started to provide free treatment (no-bill). He made the statement while announcing the draft policies of the UDF's manifesto for the Kerala assembly elections. With just two months left for the election commission to come out with a notification for the poll, the UDF has decided to come out with a people-friendly manifesto with the slogan, “clean and good governance”, laying thrust on “support, investment, labour and care.”

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had proposed the Nyay scheme in the congress manifesto in 2019. it guaranteed an annual income of Rs 72,000 to every poor person. Chennithala exuded confidence that Kerala would be the first Indian state to launch Nyay in full throttle if the UDF is voted to power.

Highlighting that the UDF manifesto would be “truly democratic,” Chennithala urged people to send their recommendations to aishwaryakeralam@gmail.com and peoplesmanifesto2021@gmail.com.

The UDF meeting held on Monday, January 11, had decided to form an election manifesto sub-committee with former UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, as its chairman and CMP leader CP John as convener.

‘UDF manifesto will be for a prosperous Kerala’

Chennithala said the manifesto will be for a prosperous Kerala. “We have envisaged a comprehensive development of the state with thrust on good, corruption-free governance. UDF will also ensure that all poor people get Rs 6,000 per month under NYAY.

The manifesto will ensure that the number of days and the remuneration towards the MgNRegA is also increased,” he said. Chennithala said UDF's aim is to eradicate poverty from the state. “More hospitals will also be started to provide free treatment (no-bill hospitals) to people,” he said, adding that Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will be entrusted with a crucial role to include pertinent issues in the UDF's manifesto.

“Tharoor has told us that he will associate with the preparations. he will be in Thiruvananthapuram by February. Before that, we wish to get maximum recommendations from people from all walks of life,” he said.

The manifesto sub-committee will be huddled at Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode between January 17 and 20.