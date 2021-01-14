Walayar case: Panel recommends action against SI, public prosecutors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The P K Haneefa Commission, which inquired into the incident where two minor siblings were found hanging in their house in Walayar, has recommended departmental action against former Walayar sub-inspector P C Chacko -- who inquired the case -- for his failure to discharge official duties.The Commission also came down heavily on public prosecutors Jalaja Madhavan and Latha Jayaraj who failed to present the case properly in the court. The commission recommended induction training for public prosecutors appointed in Sessions Court at least two months before assuming charge.

The Commission said Chacko has not incorporated the offences under IPC and the Pocso Act, and has not arraigned the accused for having committing sexual assault against the elder girl, which is a glaring lapse on the part of the investigating officer.

The delay in taking action and producing the second girl before the Child Welfare Committee despite being convinced that the continued living of the younger girl in her house was not safe and that she was likely to be abused is unpardonable and unjustifiable, the Commission said.The state government has accepted the findings and recommendations in the Commission report.

“Since the Commission of Inquiry clearly pointed out the lapses committed by P C Chacko, appropriate departmental action shall be taken against him commensurate with the gravity of the lapses and he will be permanently withdrawn from investigative responsibilities,” said the report tabled in the assembly.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has been entrusted with the task of holding a department-level inquiry to check for lapses from the part of all other investigating officials involved till the filing of the chargesheet.

Latha and Jalaja, the special public prosecutors who were removed from the case, will not be considered for appointment to the post of public prosecutor in Sessions Courts in future, the Commission said. Further, the Commission also recommended permission for officers investigating sensational cases to seek legal opinion from senior advocates practising criminal law before submitting the final report to the court.

Parents to launch indefinite satyagraha

Palakkad: The mother of the two minor girls, who were found hanging at their house at Attappalam in Walayar, said on Wednesday that her husband and she will launch an indefinite satyagraha from January 27 demanding action against the police officers who committed lapses in the probe into her daughters’ deaths. She was speaking to mediapersons while sitting on a one-day fast organised by the Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi, marking the fourth death anniversary of the elder daughter who died on January 13, 2017. The fast was inaugurated by V K Sreekantan, MP.