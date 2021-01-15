Bleeding in brain caused remand prisoner’s death: Autopsy report

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The death of a remand prisoner — Shefique (36) — at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday has kicked up a controversy after his family members and relatives alleged that he died because of custodial torture.

With Congress and Youth Congress activists staging protests demanding action against the police in connection with the incident, the MCH campus witnessed dramatic scenes on Thursday. Shefique, of Vattakappara house in Kanjirappally, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning in connection with a cheating case registered at the Udayamperoor police station.

He passed away after being admitted to the MCH here with serious head injuries on Wednesday. While the police said Shefique sustained the injuries when he collapsed because of epileptic seizure, his father Muhammed Ismayil and brother Sameer alleged that police torture caused them. Sameer, who prostrated before Fort Kochi RDO and Sub-Collector Haaris Rasheed when he arrived at the MCH to lead inquest proceedings, demanded stringent action against those who tortured his brother.

According to the preliminary findings of the postmortem examination, subdural hematoma (bleeding due to traumatic brain injury) caused Shefique’s death. The autopsy spotted a lacerated wound on the forehead and a deep contusion on the back of the head, which might have led to subdural hematoma. “The injuries could have been caused when the person collapsed and hit his head on the floor,” said a forensic expert.

Forensic experts are learnt to have ruled out the possibilities of custodial torture as serious injuries were not found on the body. The police personnel also produced CCTV footage before the forensic team showing Shefique falling down and hitting his head on the floor. Earlier, the inquest was held under the aegis of Haaris Rasheed and Tripunithura Judicial First Class Magistrate Biswajith. The autopsy proceedings were held as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in cases of custodial deaths.

SHRC seeks report

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case suo motu in connection with the death of Shefique. Based on media reports, SHRC chairman Justice (rtd) Anthony Dominic directed the jail DGP and the Kottayam district police chief to conduct probe and submit report in 3 weeks.

Jail DIG begins probe

Kochi: An inquiry by DIG Prisons (Central Zone) Sam Thankayyan has begun in the case related to the death of the remand prisoner lodged at District Jail, Kakkanad. The DIG collected statements of the inmates and examined the CCTV footage inside the jail premises.