Covid vaccine is safe, side effects are minimal, say health experts

The health ministry organised a discussion to dispel the concerns on Covid vaccine on Thursday.

Published: 15th January 2021 05:18 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid vaccine that is set for launch in the state on Saturday is safe and offers long-term protection against Covid-19, said an expert panel of doctors. According to them, the side effects of the vaccine are not significant. The health ministry organised a discussion to dispel the concerns on Covid vaccine on Thursday.

Health Minister K K Shailaja, who inaugurated the session, said that only the vaccine could check the pandemic and the state would aim at providing vaccines for all. “There is no need to spread rumours about the vaccine. There is no need for fear,” she said. According to experts, taking the vaccine was important as it could save people from death, other post-Covid health complications, spreading to others who are in the vulnerable category.

The Covishield vaccine has undergone extensive clinical trials before launch. It has already been tested in 12,000 people in the country and several times more in other countries. The side effects such as mild fever, itching and reddishness at the spot of injection can happen. However, Dr Riyaz I, of Sree Avittam Tirunal (SAT) Hospital, said the mild side effects are the human body’s mechanism to trigger the immunity building process.

According to Dr Anish T S, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, the Covid vaccine could be effective for a longer duration of five to 10 years, which is typical of anti-viral vaccines. However, we don’t know for sure because it is a new vaccine, he said. Nurses who are specially trained will administer the vaccine. There will be a 30-minute observation post vaccination. The vaccine centre will be equipped to attend to any ‘adverse event following immunisation’ (AEFI).  

Doses required
Each person will have to take two doses within a span of four to six weeks. Each dose of 0.5 ml is taken intramuscularly.  Dr A Santhosh Kumar, deputy superintendent of SAT Hospital, said the immunity building process will start from the first dose itself. But the maximum immunity will be achieved 42 days after the first dose and 14 days after the second dose. The state plans to give the second dose 28 days after the first dose. 

Who should take the vaccine
Health workers will get the first preference followed by frontline workers. 

Vaccination certificate 
The state would recognise valid vaccine certificates of people returning from outside. Health principal secretary, Rajan N Khobragade, said those coming from outside of state should follow Covid appropriate behaviour such as SMS (social distancing, masking, sanitising). The state will issue a guideline regarding this.

Vaccine vs mask
According to former additional chief secretary (health) Rajeev Sadanandan, the epidemic situation would not change in one year and hence the Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing a mask should continue. The country has got vaccine supply to cover just 18.5 per cent of the population. It would still take time to give vaccination to everyone.

TAGS
Covid vaccine COVID 19
